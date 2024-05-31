Meet inspirational Derbyshire life coach working with people all over the world

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inspiring Dronfield-based life and business coach works with people all over the world – even as far as Australia.

Elspeth Wadsworth started her journey with coaching in 2008 while she was working for a large multinational company and felt ‘absolutely miserable’. She was at a big recruitment event in London when she first met a life coach and was instantly inspired to follow in their footsteps.

Elspeth said: “I remember thinking that this person was amazing and what they were doing for people was incredible. I thought that I would love to be able to do that. I've always enjoyed teaching and helping people so it seemed like a logical step.”Soon Elspeth started her coaching training and she is now a fully qualified life coach as well as a holistic career and business coach.

She offers online and in-person individual sessions and works both with people from Derbyshire and clients all over the world – including Australia. She also runs workshops and talks for businesses - to help them with anything from goal setting to teamwork, confidence building, impostor syndrome, and beginner mindset.

Elspeth Wadsworth is a life coach and a holistic career and business coach.

Elspeth said: “I work with everyone from parents feeling lost after their children left for university, through newly promoted people struggling with imposter syndrome to small business owners. All sessions are tailored to the individual needs.

“My favourite thing about being a coach is helping people. It’s amazing to see them discover joy, and reach their goals.”

Elspeth has lived in many places in the UK and abroad including Oman, Malaysia, London, Aberdeen and Norfolk, but she found her place in the world in Dronfield, where she moved in 2014.

She said: “Dronfield is really close to the Peak District and I love the outdoors. It's really important for me to get out into nature. I'm also big into climbing, mountain biking and walking. I couldn't move out because everyone here is so friendly.”

Elspeth mainly works remotely from her house in Dronfield but she also offers in person sessions for locals.

Elspeth offers £75 individual sessions and discounted blocks of sessions. Anyone interested in starting coaching with Elspeth can sign up for a free 30-minute introductory call.