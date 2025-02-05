Meet 11 adorable rescue dogs in the care of Chesterfield RSPCA and looking for forever homes

By Gay Bolton

Lifestyle reporter

Published 5th Feb 2025, 09:09 BST
Head to Chesterfield RSPCA’s animal centre if you have a big heart, a warm home and dogged determination to give a rescue pet a fresh start in life.

Twelve dogs are currently up for adoption including French bulldogs, a Jack Russell terrier and a border collie.

To find out more or register your interest in any of the animals currently being cared for by the charity, visit https://chesterfield-rspca.org.uk

Keira, Benji and Ben are among the 12 dogs being cared for at the Chesterfield branch of the RSPCA.

1. Rescue dogs

Keira, Benji and Ben are among the 12 dogs being cared for at the Chesterfield branch of the RSPCA. Photo: RSPCA Chesterfield

Photo Sales
Sianco is an 11-year-old male Jack Russell terrier who is small but full of fun. He is stranger friendly and can be left on his own for short periods of time. Sianco would prefer an adult-only home where he is the only dog and where there is no cat.

2. Sianco

Sianco is an 11-year-old male Jack Russell terrier who is small but full of fun. He is stranger friendly and can be left on his own for short periods of time. Sianco would prefer an adult-only home where he is the only dog and where there is no cat. Photo: RSPCA Chesterfield

Photo Sales
Ruby is a seven-year-old French bulldog cross who is shy until she gets to know people but is full of fun. She is almost house trained and can be left on her own for short periods. Ruby could live with children of secondary school age and possibly with another dog.

3. Ruby

Ruby is a seven-year-old French bulldog cross who is shy until she gets to know people but is full of fun. She is almost house trained and can be left on her own for short periods. Ruby could live with children of secondary school age and possibly with another dog. Photo: RSPCA Chesterfield

Photo Sales
Ben is a 10-year-old male Border collie who is looking for a quiet rural or semi-rural home with adults only and someone who can be around him for most of the day. He loves lots of attention and going for walks. Ben is not always comfortable with other dogs.

4. Ben

Ben is a 10-year-old male Border collie who is looking for a quiet rural or semi-rural home with adults only and someone who can be around him for most of the day. He loves lots of attention and going for walks. Ben is not always comfortable with other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Chesterfield

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield RSPCA
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice