Nurses who administered a dose of tachycardia drug Adenosine to baby Orla Clayton had already “admitted their error”, her family heard.

However coroner Susan Evans said clinicians had agreed it was “unlikely” the mistake had caused the infant's death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orla died on July 11, 2020, having suffered from prolonged supraventricular tachycardia before her admission to Chesterfield Royal.

Orla died on July 11, 2020, having suffered from prolonged supraventricular tachycardia

During a pre-inquest review at Chesterfield Coroners Court today Ms Evans told the baby’s family: “Clinicians agree the cause of death is unlikely to be an error in the administration of Adenosine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Although it’s clearly accepted there was an error in the administration.”

During the review hearing a lawyer representing Orla’s family requested that nurses who administered the drug appear as witnesses when the full inquest opens.

She said: “It’s very important to the family - given the acknowledgement of error in the administration of Adenosine.

"It’s so closely linked in time to other events that followed – the family would like to hear from those administered it to prevent the risk of it happening again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Coroner Ms Evans replied that, as there was “no evidence” the drug error formed part of the cause of death, nurses’ written statements would be sufficient.

The full inquest will also include evidence from the family’s GP and “missed opportunities” the day before her hospital admission.