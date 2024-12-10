Laura Birch and Brady Longdon were joined by town mayor Paul Jones at the launch of Brandle’s Boutique on Market Street, Heanor. Cllr Jones said: “It's great to see you wanting to bring life back to the high street. We wish you every success.”

Hair stylists Brady, 36, and Laura, 34, who met through work, have welcomed nail technician Wendy Wilcoxson who has relocated her Diva Nails & Beauty business to the new boutique. Wendy, 51 has run a nail salon at home for 18 years.

The business partners, who live in Heanor, decided to call their premises a boutique rather than a salon in case they introduce further beauty services such as aesthetics. They are aiming to take on another hair stylist on a rent a chair basis in the new year.

Laura said: “We do colouring, perms, creative hair up and weddings. We also stock the Colourwow range of prodicts which not many salons in the area do.”

Their chic boutique has a colour palette of black, gold and pink. New stations, wash basin and equipment including hair dryers and straighteners have been purchased as part of the £20,000 set-up budget.

The 50 sq m unit was painted and decorated by Brady’s husband Shaun of Total Shine Ltd and new commercial flooring installed. Laura said: “It’s been a bit of a whirlwind. We only took over the unit in October and we’ve been kitting it out since then.

"It used to be Barclays bank and was then separated into flats and units. As soon as we walked in, even though it was concrete and just walls, the space felt really good. We both fell in love with it instantly.

"Brady and I are still serving our notice in the salon where we’ve worked together for four years and we are both doing days at the boutique in between working our notice. It has been sad and tough to leave our previous place because we are all really good friends.

"We thought about it and decided we wanted to make a go of it – it’s now or never. We are really excited."

Brandle’s Boutique has a few appointments available in the run-up to Christmas for customers who want to look their best for the festive season. You can message the Facebook page, email: [email protected] or call 07761 452516 to make a booking or find out further information.

