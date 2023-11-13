News you can trust since 1855
Matlock residents pause to reflect over weekend of Remembrance ceremonies

On a weekend when conflict dominated the headlines once again, the streets of Matlock fell silent in moments of remembrance for all those who fought and died in the hope of freedom, justice and peace.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 13th Nov 2023, 12:17 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 12:18 GMT

In keeping with the community’s long-established traditions, Matlock Town Council and the Royal British Legion’s Matlock & Darley Dale Branch staged four ceremonies to honour those generations whose loss and sacrifice should never be forgotten.

Our photographer was there on Saturday, November 11, alongside local officials, uniformed organisations and members of the public to mark the anniversary of the First World War Armistice.

On Remembrance Sunday, morning services were held at the Pic Tor and Starkholmes memorials to lay wreaths and say prayers beneath the list of those names who left the Dales for two World Wars and never returned.

That was followed in the afternoon by the main official parade and a service at Park Head led by the Reverend Richard Reade, rector of Matlock Bank and Tansley, and Mayor Steve Flitter.

Members of the public paying their respects at the war memorial in Hall Leys Park.

A lone bugler sounded the Last Post.

For many observers, the weekend is a moment to recall family and friends lost to conflict.

Mayor of Matlock Steve Flitter led the act of remembrance.

