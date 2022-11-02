To An Occupier Burning Holes, by retired university worker Ken Evans, 64, was published in October to glowing reviews from luminaries of modern British poetry.

The collection follows Ken’s 2018 debut True Forensics, and the intervening years have been filled with provocation – from big themes of war, Covid and the climate, smaller scale positives and frustrations among family and friends, and more than a few comic observations on contemporary living.

Ken said: “It’s an interesting progression for me. Many of the poems were written during lockdowns and while not focusing only on these times, the book overall is a postcard from the very troubled era we are all enduring.”

Poet Ken Evans has just published his second book of collected works.

That spirit of progress has driven Ken’s mid-life reinvention since he returned to the creative pursuits of his youth following a period of ill health and gained a postgraduate degree in poetry in his 50s.

He said: “I’m always open to development in form and content. You never stop learning, there are so many different ways to approach things.”

Ken will be reading poems, signing copies and answering questions at Scarthin Books on Tuesday, November 15, 7pm, with support from local poet Tyler Turner and open mic performers. Tickets £8, including free refreshments, via https://bit.ly/3FtBKlk.

The book is available from Scarthin, the publisher at https://bit.ly/3FyVXpG and all good booksellers.

Advertisement Hide Ad