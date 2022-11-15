A post-lunch talk by the CWA (Crime Writers’ Association) Dagger Prize Shortlisted Caroline England aka ‘the duchess of dark domestic noir’ gave everybody further fuel for thought as she shared the background to her world as the published author of fiction as herself and her alter ego, C E Rose. Co-incidentally the lunch was held on the publication day of Caroline’s latest book ‘The Shadows of Rutherford House’Drawing on her legal background as a divorce and professional indemnity lawyer, and even her schooldays in Derbyshire, Caroline develops storylines of relatable ‘ordinary’ characters caught up in extraordinary situations, dilemmas or crime in her psychological thrillers.The Luncheon Club, with eighty plus members, meets monthly and is pleased to welcome new members from across northeast Derbyshire. For further details see www.matlockluncheonclub.co.uk