Emma Chapman, of Matlock, has created five festive images for limited edition cards that have gone on sale this week.

The 30-year-old graphic designer is among five people supported by the Prince’s Trust whose work is featured on the new Christmas cards launched by Vistaprint in partnership with the charity. VistaPrint has pledged to donate 10% of the proceeds from the sale of each card back to The Prince’s Trust.

Emma said: “The Prince’s Trust is supporting me in setting up my own graphic design business and has helped with all things business so far! I would love to branch out more into art print and greetings cards. I love Christmas...and I love my dog so a couple of my designs chosen were inspired by him.”

Emma Chapman with the five designs she has created for Christmas cards that are being sold in aid of the Prince's Trust.

Claire Reynolds, marketing director of UK and Northern Europe for Vista, said: “For the past four years, VistaPrint has proudly partnered with The Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme to help give young and budding entrepreneurs the tools they need to succeed. Throughout this time, the talent showcased by the young people working with the charity has been incredible, and we’ve been blown away with the art created for our Christmas card collaboration. These cards are a perfect gesture to celebrate the season with family and friends, while also giving a little something back too.”

Ben Marson, director of partnerships at The Prince’s Trust, said: “This new campaign with VistaPrint is a fantastic initiative which shines a light on young talent and demonstrates the creativity of young people supported by The Prince’s Trust. With 10% of proceeds being donated to The Prince’s Trust, it is great that young people we have previously supported at the trust have used their skills and hard work to help even more young people find their pathway to success.”

The limited edition range includes nine cards created by professional freelance designers from the 99designs by Vista community.