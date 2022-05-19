Matlock football match scores hundreds of pounds for Ukraine aid charities

On Tuesday, May 3, Hope Valley League division B giants Tipsy Toad FC took on a team of Derbyshire Dales Legends in a match to raise funds for the DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal and the local branch of Chernobyl Children's Lifeline in front of a bumper crowd.

Organiser Robert Neale said: “Toad deservedly took the lead through Danny Williams, and held it to half time, but the Legends then found another gear and rattled in five goals in the second half to emerge victorious, Steve Murphy with two, Tom Mellor, Steve Wood and Scott Taylor being the scorers.

“However, the real winners on the night were the charities, with £1,356 raised from a raffle, a golden goal competition and donations from players and spectators.”

The clash of the titans.

He added: “Tipsy Toad FC would like to thank Matlock Town FC for the use of their facilities, Hellison Trophies, Creation Studios, Mad Hatter, Kick Off Sports, Cut Above, Ostello Lounge, Zinc Cafe, Duke William, bod Matlock, Swan Thai Massage, Robert Young Florist, Inked Inc. and Kwik Fit for their donations of raffle prizes and services, and all the spectators who generously supported the event.”

The Bonsall branch of Chernobyl Children’s Lifeline, which has been working with parnters in Ukraine since 2002, is holding a fundraising event at Mount Cook ADventure CEntre on Sunday, June 12. See facebook.com/ccllbonsall for details.