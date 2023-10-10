News you can trust since 1855
Matlock Farm Park invites you to a pumpkin-filled Halloween adventure!

Get ready for a bewitching adventure as Matlock Farm Park unveils its spine-tingling Halloween Festival, set to run from October 21 to October 31.
By James Salt
Published 10th Oct 2023, 11:20 BST- 2 min read
Matlock Farm Park invites you to a pumpkin-filled Halloween adventure from the 21st until the 31st of October.

Families and thrill-seekers of all ages are invited to join in the eerie festivities and enjoy a variety of activities that promise to make this Halloween season memorable.

One of the festival's highlights is the return of the Pumpkin Patch, where both children and grown-ups can select their very own pumpkin. Equipped with wheelbarrows, festival-goers can explore the pumpkin patch and choose the perfect pumpkin for carving. There's even a dedicated carving station for those who can't wait to unleash their creative talents or take them home for future spooky decor.

Visitors can immerse themselves in the spine-tingling experience of the Spooky Trail in the Enchanted Forest. Along the path, they will encounter prop-based sets and riddles galore, adding an element of mystery and excitement to the festivities. The trail is open daily throughout the festival period.

Pumpkin patch returns: Carve your Halloween dreams at Matlock Farm Park!
From Wednesday, October 25 to Tuesday, October 31, Matlock Farm Park will be bustling with live and fun Halloween characters. These characters will be available at set times during the day to meet with visitors, pose for photos, and even offer a Broomstick Flying Workshop – a must-try experience for aspiring witches and wizards.

For the creative souls in the crowd, Witch Wendolyn's Craft Workshops in the Ark offer a chance for children to create Halloween-themed crafts to take home as spooky souvenirs.

As the light begins to wane in the late afternoon, the legendary Headless Horseman will make a spine-chilling appearance, sending shivers down the spines of those in attendance.

Costume enthusiasts will have a chance to showcase their Halloween spirit with an on-the-spot fancy dress contest. Prizes will be awarded to the best-dressed participants, so come prepared to impress.

While the Halloween festivities are in full swing, Matlock Farm Park's usual attractions will also be available for visitors to enjoy. From Sheep Racing to Small Animal Petting, Meerkat Talks to Wallaby Encounters, Ferret Racing to Pony Rides (small charge applies for pony rides), there's something for everyone. Families can also explore the Enchanted Hamlet multi-zone play area, The Rainforest indoor play centre, and the outdoor Jumping Pillow for hours of entertainment.

It's recommended to pre-book tickets online at https://matlockfarmpark.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/43693?catID=50765&. There is a small charge for pumpkins, and pumpkin availability is subject to demand.

