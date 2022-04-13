Matlock Civic Association launches new website to tell story of town

If you have ever wondered when Matlock last nestled on the edge of a tropical lagoon, with its peace punctuated only by the occasional volcanic eruption, the website has all the answers you could ask for.

Secretary Ken Parker said: “This website tells Matlock’s story from its beginnings, through its role in the World Wars, right up to the floods that have hit the area again recently and contains information for both residents and tourists.

“It explains how the Matlock area has evolved into what it is today, the influential people, the industries and natural forces that have wrought that change, from the origins of the Matlock Gorge to the legacy of the many spectacular buildings and hydros across the town.”

The website should help new generations engage with local heritage.

Titbits on the site include details on the origins of the Chatsworth estate’s wealth, the source of the thermal waters, and the location of a top secret intelligence base during the Second World War.

There is also plenty of information on MCA, a charity dedicated to improving Matlock, protecting its heritage and surroundings and championing improvements.

Ken said: “The site records the projects that MCA has been carrying out for the past 40 years and describes work we are currently undertaking to preserve Matlock’s long and rich heritage and its future environment.”

To explore the site, go to matlockcivicassociation.org.uk.