Matlock Boxing Day Raft Race preparations ramp up as special guest revealed
The annual event has been providing entertainment for would-be sailors and spectators for the past 62 years, in which time it has raised more than £150,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.
Organisers at the Derbyshire Association of Sub Aqua Clubs (DASAC) are expecting a motley crew of homemade rafts to set sail near Cawdor Quarry in Matlock at 10am on Tuesday, December 26, and if they are lucky enough to navigate the cold, deep and turbulent waters they should arrive at the finish line near Cromford Meadows around noon.
For 2023, the rickety regatta will be given a royal sheen by pageant winner Miss Diamond UK – Derbyshire prison officer Sian Hooton, 24, who will fire the starting gun and judge the awards which are handed out at the Fishpond in Matlock Bath once everyone is back on dry land.
Sian said: “I’m really looking forward to how the community is brought together at this event. My family have attended before but this will be my first time and I feel extremely honoured to be a part of it.
“Since being crowned Miss Diamond, I have done some crazy things and I’m excited to add this event to my list of accomplishments for the year.”
She added: “Those who are getting on rafts and taking to the water are a lot braver than I am but maybe one day I’ll take part – never say never.
“Anyone crazy enough to go into water when it’s this cold is bound to bring a smile and I really think that is what is great about this event. Laughter is the best medicine at this time of year so I’ll be looking out for those with a comedy aspect.
“The RNLI which is such a vital charity to support, to be able to have such a huge impact with fundraising and spread some festive cheer and fun at the same time is what makes it a great day for the spectators.”
For all the latest event information, including ways to support it as a volunteer, see matlockraftevent.co.uk.