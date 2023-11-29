Matlock Boxing Day Raft Race preparations ramp up as special guest revealed

As the countdown to Christmas picks up speed, so do preparations for a more unique Derbyshire festive tradition – the Boxing Day raft ride down the River Derwent, and this year involves a face that could launch a thousand ships.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The annual event has been providing entertainment for would-be sailors and spectators for the past 62 years, in which time it has raised more than £150,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institute.

Organisers at the Derbyshire Association of Sub Aqua Clubs (DASAC) are expecting a motley crew of homemade rafts to set sail near Cawdor Quarry in Matlock at 10am on Tuesday, December 26, and if they are lucky enough to navigate the cold, deep and turbulent waters they should arrive at the finish line near Cromford Meadows around noon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For 2023, the rickety regatta will be given a royal sheen by pageant winner Miss Diamond UK – Derbyshire prison officer Sian Hooton, 24, who will fire the starting gun and judge the awards which are handed out at the Fishpond in Matlock Bath once everyone is back on dry land.

A jail break down the Derwent at the 2022 Boxing Day Raft Event. (Photo: Brian Eyre/Derbyshire Times)

Sian said: “I’m really looking forward to how the community is brought together at this event. My family have attended before but this will be my first time and I feel extremely honoured to be a part of it.

“Since being crowned Miss Diamond, I have done some crazy things and I’m excited to add this event to my list of accomplishments for the year.”

She added: “Those who are getting on rafts and taking to the water are a lot braver than I am but maybe one day I’ll take part – never say never.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone crazy enough to go into water when it’s this cold is bound to bring a smile and I really think that is what is great about this event. Laughter is the best medicine at this time of year so I’ll be looking out for those with a comedy aspect.

Miss Diamond UK Sian Hooton will be launching the rafts and handing out awards. (Photo: Contributed)

“The RNLI which is such a vital charity to support, to be able to have such a huge impact with fundraising and spread some festive cheer and fun at the same time is what makes it a great day for the spectators.”

For all the latest event information, including ways to support it as a volunteer, see matlockraftevent.co.uk.