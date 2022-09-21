Matlock Bath lido lifeguard to host Macmillan cancer charity coffee morning from hospital bed

Diane Brown, 61, was diagnosed with chronic blood cancer last October and has since undergone seven rounds of chemotherapy.

She is due to have a bone marrow transplant any day now, which means she will probably be dialling in from her hospital bed for the event at the New Bath Hotel Lido, part of the charity’s nationwide coffee morning campaign.

Diane said: “I was working full-time as a lifeguard at the lido when I was diagnosed and it is now my rehabilitation, my healing therapy and the lovely members and lifeguards are my support group.

Outdoor swimming enthusiast Diane Brown, 61, is going to great lengths to help help Macmillan.

“I've had amazing support from family, friends and swimmers, and also from Macmillan. I had financial support and lots of helpful information. They were always there on the end of the phone. I’m really grateful for that.

“What better way to say thank you than to celebrate with a fundraising coffee morning. Let's jump in and eat cake.”

People across the country will be holding their own coffee mornings in community groups and workplaces over the coming weeks, and anyone can sign up to take part. Last year the campaign netted £200,000 in Derbyshire alone.

For more information on how to get involved, see macmillan.org.uk/coffee.

To make a donation to Diane’s fundraising pot, go to https://bit.ly/3LqOY3e.