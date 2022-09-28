Matlock Bath Illuminations veteran wins boat parade crown with Disney castle

Cromford resident Ian Page, runner-up in 2021 and winner of the top prize in previous years, was presented with the Arkwright and Centenary Cups, plus a £1,000 cash prize, by Derbyshire Dales District Council leader Garry Purdy and his wife Sandie on Saturday, September 24.

A stalwart of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders' Association, Ian’s creation for 2022 is called ‘50 years of Disney’ and features a model of Cinderella Castle – an attraction at the Disney World resort in Florida which first opened half a century ago and familiar to millions worldwide as part of the company’s iconic logo.

Ian, who will now lead the parade throughout October, said: “I’m so proud to have won this year. Thanks to all the people who voted for my model last weekend.

Winning boatbuilder Ian Page, right, with Garry Purdy and Sandie Purdy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Congratulations to all the other winners in this years competition especially Taylor on winning the compere’s choice award, it’s well deserved, and cheers to all the boat builders.”

The compere’s award, presented by Geoff Stevens – now in his 54th year of presiding over the parade – went to ten-year-old Taylor Hambleton-Harrison, playing an active part in the parade for the first time with his boat ‘Jet’.

Second place in the people’s vote went to ‘Musical Box’, by the Matlock-based Motley Bunch – Christine Dence, Richard Wood and Pete Hartshorn – who won the Plumtree Cup and £900.

In third was ‘Peppa Pig’, by Matlock's Paul Henshall, competing for a 47th year, who received the Sheffield Wire Rope Cup and £800.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winning boat, '50 Years of Disney.'

In fourth place, in his 51st year, was Matlock's David Gregory with 'Nearly There Gromit', taking the Dave Sanderson Trophy and £700.

The friendly competition sees all non-prize winners receiving £600 in recognition of their work, with each boat often taking months of painstaking work.

The council says every Saturday of the Illuminations are now sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday nights via derbyshiredales.gov.uk/illuminations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.