Matlock Bath Illuminations: Toy Story's Slinky is top dog at boat competition - followed by 'Doctor Who' boat

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Matlock trio, who call themselves the Motley Bunch, created the pick of this year’s spectacular parade of 11 boats on the River Derwent.

District Council Civic Chair Councillor David Burton and wife Ruth presented prizes to the boat builders at Saturday lluminations after visitors to the event’s first weekend voted for their favourite craft.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Slinky Dog’ – Toy Story’s un-sprung hero, will now have the honour of leading out the famous parade for the remainder of the 2023 Illuminations season. The Motley Bunch were presented with the Arkwright and Centenary Cups, plus £500.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boat builders Richard Wood, Christine Dence and Pete Hartshorn have won the boat vote at this year’s Matlock Bath Illuminations with their stunning Slinky Dog model. Credit: Simon Beynon/Derbyshire Dales District Council

Last year’s winner Ian Page, another stalwart of the Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders Association, was placed second this year with his boat, ‘Doctor Who – 60 years in time and space’. He won the Plumtree Cup and £450.

In third place with ‘Kingfisher of the Derwent’ were new contestants from Matlock, Paul and Brandon Lill, winning the Sheffield Wire Rope Cup and a £430 cash prize.

The Dave Sanderson Trophy and £400 for fourth place went to 11-year-old Taylor Hambleton-Harrison and Michael Hall from Ashbourne with their model ‘Interceptor – the BMW police car’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Compere’s Award, presented by Geoff Stevens MBE, compering the event for a 55th year, went to new contestants from Middleton-by-Wirkworth Flori Araya, aged 15, and Wade Crick, with their boat ‘The Old Lady in the Shoe’.

‘Slinky Dog’ – Toy Story’s un-sprung hero, will now have the honour of leading out the famous parade for the remainder of the 2023 Illuminations season. The Motley Bunch were presented with the Arkwright and Centenary Cups, plus £500. credit: Simon Beynon/Derbyshire Dales District Council

Boat contest is a friendly competition, with all non-prize winners receiving £350. Every boat features as many as 1,000 LED bulbs.

The traditional candle boat, which goes out before the main parade and is constructed by all the boat builders to show how the models used to look a century ago, this year was called ‘Field of Dreams’ as a tribute to the Lionesses for their terrific World Cup campaign. It was lit with more than 70 night lights and rowed by Mary Chigodora.