Matlock Bath Illuminations cancelled due to flooding in Derbyshire

This evening’s sold out Matlock Bath Illuminations has been cancelled as flooding and disruption is tackled across the county.
By Julia Rodgerson
Published 21st Oct 2023, 10:01 BST
A Derbyshire Dales District Council spokesman said: “Sadly we are cancelling this evening's Illuminations. Everyone who has booked tickets will automatically be refunded - you don't need to do anything.

"The decision was easy this morning as the roads network, particularly towards Derby, remains seriously impacted by the floods, with many roads still closed. The advice across partner agencies charged with tackling the floods is not to travel in Derbyshire today.

“Unfortunately, this means Sunday's event is also in doubt. We will continue to take guidance from partner agencies and announce a decision on Sunday before 10am tomorrow.”

