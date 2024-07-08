Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Early bird ticket sales for Matlock Bath Illuminations 2024 have been officially launched – and the tickets are going fast.

Matlock Bath Illuminations is a fun-packed annual family event featuring a spectacular parade of illuminated and decorated boats along the River Derwent.

The 2024 Matlock Bath Illuminations will run every Saturday and Sunday from September 7 to October 27.

The sales of the early bird tickets in discounted prices have been launched today at noon and tickets can be purchased online.

Early bird ticket sales for Matlock Bath Illuminations 2024 have been officially launched – and the tickets are going fast. Photo: Matlock Bath Illuminations 2023, Simon Beynon/DDDC

An online statement published this afternoon by Matlock Bath Illuminations reads: “Tickets are going fast! We launched ticket sales for our 2024 season at 12 noon today - and already hundreds of you have taken advantage of our special Early Bird prices.“Because we've held 2023 prices until 7 September, we expect tickets for our big October fireworks nights to be snapped up extremely quickly this year. Don't miss out!“Also this year you can save on the on-the-night price of our glossy Illuminations brochure - new this year - by buying in advance with your ticket.“We're delighted that event sponsor The Heights of Abraham are once again offering discounted tickets with your Illuminations e-ticket for their fantastic attraction here in beautiful Matlock Bath.”

During the seven-week season Matlock Bath Venetian Boat Builders' Association will decorate themed models with an array of coloured lights. The models will be mounted on rowing boats and paraded on the River Derwent each Saturday and Sundays in Derwent Gardens, giving a unique and luminous display. The boats can only be viewed on admission into the gardens.

There are fantastic firework displays planned for every Saturday in October and the final night, Sunday 27 October. The fireworks will light up the skies around Matlock Bath in multi-colours.

The show will start at around 7.45 pm on each Saturday in September and from around 7 pm in October. On Sundays, the display will start from 7.30 pm in September and 7 pm in October. The fireworks displays will begin at 8.30 pm.