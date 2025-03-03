Masterplan to create Chesterfield Canal corridor is launched - including plans for new businesses and activities

The vision is for the Chesterfield Canal corridor to be reclaimed as a place for the community to live, enjoy, work and for visitors to come.

New businesses will be launched and biodiversity will thrive under the new masterplan.

About 60 politicians, local government officers, businesspeople, canal enthusiasts and journalists gathered at the Parish Suite in Killamarsh to hear about the plans.

Two reports – a high level Strategic Outline Case covering the corridor between Chesterfield and Kiveton Park, and a more detailed Outline Business Case covering the section within North East Derbyshire District Council look at the strategic, economic, commercial, financial and management aspects of full restoration.

They focus on establishing a framework for the regeneration of the canal corridor.

The Chesterfield Canal Corridor Project will provide new canal and water-based training opportunities, introduce a range of activities to attract tourists and residents, support activities for paddlesports, introduce cycling and walking trails and create new business opportunities along the route.

Support to enhance wildlife and habitats and new areas for biodiversity will also be created.

Eighteen different hubs have been identified along the canal corridor.

The masterplan, compiled by Focus Consultants and Sigma Architects, was commissioned by the Chesterfield Canal Partnership

Chair of the Partnership, Cllr Alex Dale, said: “Those of us who are close to the mission to restore the rest of the Chesterfield Canal, inherently know there are huge benefits economically, socially, environmentally and for the health and wellbeing of our local population. But as a partnership, it’s vital that we communicate the huge potential of a fully restored and navigable canal more publicly, especially for potential funders, to help secure the significant sums needed to finish the job. That is exactly what this new masterplan is all about.

“I particularly want to thank the Chesterfield Canal Trust, as well as our local authority partners - Chesterfield Borough Council, Derbyshire County Council, North East Derbyshire District Council and Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council - for their vital funding contribution to produce this masterplan. We look forward to working together as a partnership to help realise our collective ambition to get the job done and realise the massive benefits the fully restored canal could bring to our communities and the region as a whole.”

The project will be delivered alongside the restoration of the canal itself. The Chesterfield Canal is one of the country’s earliest navigations, opening in 1777.

Since 1989, through the hard work of volunteers and partners 12 miles of the Chesterfield Canal has been reinstated, along with 37 locks, 12 major bridges and two new marinas.

There now remains approximately 8.5 miles of the canal to be restored between Staveley and Kiveton Park to make the canal fully navigable once more.

1 . Renishaw Plans for Renishaw. The works on the stretch of the canal, from Staveley Basin to the south of Renishaw will revitalise the historic canal for people to enjoy and for nature to thrive. Photo: Chesterfield Canal Partnership Photo Sales

2 . Masterplan Lee Smith and Norbert Blak, of Sigma Architects, George Rogers, of Chesterfield Canal Trust, Jamie Madeley , Sigma Architects and Heather Frecklington and Ben Haigh, of Focus Consultants. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Cllr Alex Dale speaking at the launch The Chair of the Partnership, Cllr Alex Dale, said: “Those of us who are close to the mission to restore the rest of the Chesterfield Canal, inherently know there are huge benefits economically, socially, environmentally and for the health and wellbeing of our local population. But as a partnership, it’s vital that we communicate the huge potential of a fully restored and navigable canal more publicly, especially for potential funders, to help secure the significant sums needed to finish the job. That is exactly what this new masterplan is all about." Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales