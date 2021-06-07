Masterplan sets out vision to attract investment to Bolsover

The prospectus called Vision Bolsover – A 21st Century Local Authority is being led by Bolsover District Council leader Steve Fritchley who wants the Government, partners, businesses and investors to get involved to help unlock long-term growth for the district.

Vision Bolsover – A 21st Century Local Authority sets out ambitions for the district and what it would take to achieve them.

It focuses on key projects such as improving infrastructure with new and extended rail passenger services for Shirebrook and Pinxton, developing post-16 education and the construction of a regional technology centre and building new housing and leisure/community facilities.

Bolsover District Council leader Steve Fritchley.

Coun Fritchley said: “Vision Bolsover brings together many ideas from people who have an interest in the long-term development and growth of the area.

"It showcases the potential our district has to offer and with a bit of foresight and courage we can make this become reality.

“In identifying and developing these key projects it will help improve the quality of our landscape, public spaces, housing and infrastructure for years to come.”

And to further the district’s economic development, the prospectus looks to build on the success of The Tangent Business Hub in Shirebrook and develop a growth corridor from the M1 motorway to the town.

It also highlights the need to regenerate Pleasley Vale into a major business/visitor/leisure destination and develop existing commercial properties.

There is also a strong focus on the rich heritage of the district with an intention of making best use of the area’s heritage assets in places such as Bolsover, Creswell and Hardwick and linking these through green travel opportunities.

Coun Fritchley said: “We have already made a start and are investing in new housing, leisure facilities and business hubs and by working with our partners, stakeholders and residents we believe we can develop all these projects over the next few years.