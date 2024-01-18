Massive backlash as Chesterfield Royal Hospital ceases the requirements to wear masks in clinical areas

Chesterfield Royal Hospital’s decision to cease the requirements to wear masks in clinical areas has been met with a wave of criticism online.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The hospital informed patients and visitors that after masks were re-introduced the hospital had ‘no outbreaks during this time and sickness and respiratory illness rates have now dropped significantly.’

The hospital’s Twitter post continued: “This reduction means that we are now ceasing the requirements to wear masks in clinical areas. We would like to say a huge thank you for your support and compliance and helping us to protect our colleagues and patients. We will continue to review the decision.”

The post caused a backlash online.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Royal Hospital informed patients and visitors of new national mask guidelines via a post on the popular social media platform X (formerly Twitter). The post was met with a wave of criticism as residents and patients raised concerns over safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Downes said: “How about seatbelts and motorcycle helmets? They reduced death, trauma and injury years ago! Can we ditch them as well?”

Dr Jill Belch added: “What an odd decision when UK wide infections are increasing. Surely having proven the effectiveness of your mask policy you should keep it until covid levels fall? Why did you stop?”

Long Covid Support said: “Could you please advise why you are dropping masks? If you have seen a reduction then why drop them when prevalance of respiratory illnesses, Covid, norovirus etc is high, even if you have managed to reduce it within your hospital?”

The hospital later posted: "We wanted to clarify - and sorry to have caused confusion on an earlier post - our position on mask-wearing. Masks are still being worn in a number of clinical settings and where it is a personal preference - this is respected across the Trust.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr David Berger said: “Yes, you clarified that you were discontinuing an effective intervention against a group of infectious diseases - airborne transmitted viruses - precisely because it had been effective. What next? Stop washing hands because no one is getting gastroenteritis?”

Eric Kennedy added: “I think your reply simply clarified that, indeed, your position is "this intervention was effective, therefore we're discontinuing it"... right?”

Philip Day said: “The policy in your clarification is rubbish. Just go back to the simple, life-saving policy described in your first tweet.”