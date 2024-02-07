Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Squad Jiu Jitsu was backed by 13 letters of support in its application to the borough council’s planning authority for retention of change of use permission to continue operating in an orginally designated industrial unit at Whitting Valley Road.

The academy, which leases a former storage depot at the Cavendish Business Park, was granted temporary change of use consent in 2020 for three years to allow for “sequentially preferable sites’ to become available. A document relating to the new application indicated that the existing site remains the most viable option.

A council officer’s report to the planning authority stated that the economic development unit was experiencing an unprecedented high demand for industrial units which made the department unable to support the latest application. The report said: “The economic development unit receives over 600 enquiries from businesses seeking commercial premises. In 2022, 39% of these were from businesses seeking industrial units. In addition, the council own 464 industrial units, which are currently 98% let. We continue to receive a high volume of enquiries for industrial units from traditional businesses, which we are unable to satisfy due to lack of availability. Given the above information, we unfortunately object to the retention of change of use.”

However, the officer recommended approval of the application seeking to retain the planning permission to use the unit as a martial arts academy on a permanent basis. The reasons for the recommendation included that the academy had created two full-time and two part-time jobs and that no comments had been received to indicate that the current use of the premises is causing harm to surrounding businesses or is inhibiting future potential businesses to the area.

Nigel Twigg was among supporters who backed the academy’s application. He wrote: “I can not stress sufficiently how Squad Jiu jitsu is more than just a martial arts academy where people can learn a new skill, improve their confidence and keep fit. I am a school governor and appreciate the importance of creating inclusive, safe spaces with a strong sense of community and how these places have a positive impact on the wider community. Squad Jiu Jitsu is such a place. There are company directors training alongside the unemployed offering employment opportunities and young men with aspirations of becoming professional sports competitors finding mentorship and sponsorship. There are minority groups who attend that find they are treated with equal standing, acceptance and no prejudice.

"I have struggled with mental health issues and through this club I have met individuals who have shared their own struggles and those who will stand by my side as I work through issues, encourage me in my bad days and rejoice in the good days. There are many at Squad Jiu Jitsu that share this testimony.

“This community spirit is a direct reflection of the character and ethos that the coaches Matthew Drury and Ryan Dawson model and expect and why the academy is growing in membership month on month.

“It is important that the retention of existing change of use from industrial unit to martial arts academy planning application is granted not just for those that benefit now, but for those yet to walk through the door.”

Jack Andrew wrote: “This is a great place for young adults, giving them the chance to meet new people, learn respect and self discipline as well as keeping fit and healthy in body and mind.”