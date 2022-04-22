Marks and Spencer confirms in-store café will close when Chesterfield branch relocates to Ravenside Retail Park

The high street chain is set to leave its current Chesterfield branch to open a new shop in the former Debenhams unit on Ravenside Retail Park.
However, whereas many customers thought the retailer would keep its popular in-store café, Marks and Spencer has now confirmed it will not be part of the move and will permanently close once work at the Markham Road site is complete.
An M&S spokesperson said: “We’re really excited to be opening a brand new, larger M&S store at Ravenside Retail Park.
"Although our new store does not have a café, our team have been working on an exciting store plan which will provide the extra space we need to offer customers in Chesterfield a much bigger range of M&S products across our Foodhall and Clothing & Home departments.”