Snow stopped play at Buxton Cricket Club

Cricket lovers are turning back the clock half a century – to mark the incredible day when snow stopped a Derbyshire county cricket game – in June!

It’s fifty years since snow stopped play as Derbyshire took on Lancashire at the Park Road ground in Buxton in June 1975. The bizarre moment made the front pages of the following morning's newspapers

"When I went out to inspect the wicket, the snow was level with the top of my boots. I'd never seen anything like it," said much-loved umpire Dickie Bird.

To celebrate the famous event in June 1975, Buxton Cricket Club has invited players and officials from that game back to the ground on Sunday 1st June. There'll be a buffet lunch, interviews with some of the players from 1975 and a keynote speech from Geoff Miller OBE (who played in the famous game).

Peter Lever, Clive Lloyd, Frank Hayes, Dickie Bird and David Lloyd

To mark the occasion further, the club plans a ‘Cricket for All’ big club day with games for all ages and standards to watch while you enjoy the bar refreshments and cake stalls. There'll be a snow machine for the young to enjoy!

To be part of the day on Sunday 1st June and attend the lunch, interviews and speeches at Buxton Cricket Club – 1pm start, then please book here. www.buxtoncricket.com