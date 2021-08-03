Markham Pit disaster: Sponsorship appeal to complete memorial to 106 tragic miners

The Walking Together memorial was launched in July 2013 to commemorate the 106 Markham colliery workers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Kate Watson, principal consultant for creative arts organisation Beam, which is a partner in the initiative, said: “Out of the 106 miners who died in all three disasters we now have 13 more to fundraise for - all miners from the 1938 disaster.”

On that fateful day 83 years ago, 79 men were killed and 38 injured by a coal dust explosion.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eight of the miners injured in the Markham pit accident in 1973 were cared for on Murphy ward at Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

The previous year, nine lost their lives in a methane blast at Markham Colliery.

Thirteen miners died at the colliery on July 30, 1973 and another five died later in hospital after a cage failed to brake and crashed to the bottom of the pit.

Most of the victims of the disaster 48 years ago were in their fifties and sixties. Several had only been working at Markham for three months having transferred from the worked-out Oxcroft Colliery.

George Eyre, of Hoole Street, Hasland, a miner for 46 years, was among those who died in 1973. George’s son Terry was working underground at Markham Colliery when the accident happened and Terry had to break the tragic news to his mother.

Walking Together memorial at Markham Vale Business Park.

Another victim was George Clarence Briggs, of Spital Lane, Chesterfield, whose brother Roy was one of the first in the rescue party.

Gordon Cooper, of East Street, Scarcliffe, was the youngest victim of the disaster 48 years ago. The dad of three usually worked the night shift and was on his first day shift when the accident happened at 6.30am.

To find out more about the pit disasters or to sponsor the Markham Vale Business Park’s Walking Together memorial, go to https://markhamstorymine.org/

Inspecting the damage at Markham Colliery following the tragic cage accident in 1973.

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.