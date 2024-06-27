Market stalls in Chesterfield town centre set to move - ahead of multi-million-pound regeneration scheme

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chesterfield town centre will see several changes as a multi-million-pound regeneration scheme gets underway.

The first phase of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield scheme is set to begin in the upper half of Market Place on Monday, July 1 – before moving on to the lower half of the square for phase two of the work later in the year.

The market stalls in the top half of Market Place will be dismantled and moved to clear the area for the first phase of work.

Traders who are usually based in this section will be moved to the lower half of Market Place, into New Square or to other temporary stalls close by.

Chesterfield town centre will see several changes as a multi-million-pound regeneration scheme gets underway. (Image: Chesterfield Borough Council)

This is the first phase of an externally-funded 18-month regeneration scheme delivered by Chesterfield Borough Council, in partnership with Thomas Bow to improve the look, feel and flow of key public spaces across the town centre, and revitalise the town’s historic market.

A spokesperson for the council said: “People will be starting to notice some changes to the town centre as we prepare for regeneration work due to begin, but the town centre is very much open for business. Inevitably the work will cause some short-term disruption and we thank people in advance for their patience.

“We have a detailed plan to support our market traders and town centre businesses throughout the improvement works, and we’d encourage people to sign up to our regular monthly email newsletter via our website and also keep an eye on the council’s social media channels for the latest updates.”

All town centre businesses and market stalls will be open as usual during the regeneration work – and the council and contractor are working directly with them to limit disruption.

The first phase of the Revitalising the Heart of Chesterfield scheme is set to begin in the upper half of Market Place on Monday, July 1 – before moving on to the lower half of the square for phase two of the work later in the year. (Image: Chesterfield Borough Council)

The market will run as usual on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and speciality markets as usual on Sundays – with displaced stalls being concentrated in the lower half of Market Place during phase one.

Ibbotsons Fresh Fruit and Veg have moved to a new temporary home next to Boots, at the bottom of the Market Place. Grandad’s Sweets has moved to Central Pavement.

Foot Long Hot Dogs, the mobile food van, has been set up in Central Pavement, outside Santander. Shaun Wright Games, a regular Thursday trader, has moved to New Square.

Barry The Haddock, has moved just up from the usual position to the other side of Santander, outside the former TSB bank. Keeble’s Cakes has moved to New Square.

All other traders that usually stood in the top half of the market are now located in the bottom half. If any customer can’t find their usual trader, they can call the Markets Office on 01246 345999 for more information.

Chesterfield Market Hall will remain open as usual but the area outside the main entrance will be restricted to pedestrian access.

Fencing will be put up around the top half of Market Place, to safely close off the work site. This will have some impact on vehicle access and any small diversions will be signposted.

Rose Hill car park is now closed to allow for the contractor’s work compound to be set up.