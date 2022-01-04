Man’s body found in Derbyshire, police confirm

Police found a man’s body in a Derbyshire town on Bank Holiday Monday.

By Michael Broomhead
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 1:51 pm

Officers attended an address in Dale Road, Matlock, at around 4.30pm.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man in his 50s was deceased.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being submitted to the coroner,” the spokesperson added.

Eyewitnesses said there was a ‘heavy’ police presence in the area for ‘several hours’.

Officials have not released any further details about the incident at this stage.

