Man’s body found in Derbyshire, police confirm
Police found a man’s body in a Derbyshire town on Bank Holiday Monday.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 1:51 pm
Officers attended an address in Dale Road, Matlock, at around 4.30pm.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man in his 50s was deceased.
“There are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being submitted to the coroner,” the spokesperson added.
Eyewitnesses said there was a ‘heavy’ police presence in the area for ‘several hours’.
Officials have not released any further details about the incident at this stage.