Man’s body found in Derbyshire, police confirm

Officers attended an address in Dale Road, Matlock, at around 4.30pm.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “A man in his 50s was deceased.

“There are no suspicious circumstances and a file is being submitted to the coroner,” the spokesperson added.

Derbyshire police have revealed they found a man's body in Matlock.

Eyewitnesses said there was a ‘heavy’ police presence in the area for ‘several hours’.