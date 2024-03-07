Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drew, 32, is the new chair of The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs and has stepped up from the role of vice-chair which he had held for two years.

He provides freelance farm services in Derbyshire and manages a farming enterprise breeding sheep and a suckler herd of native breeds. Drew also supports the family business Hartington Pawz – a shop selling dog supplies in the Peak District village of Hartington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of Belper Young Farmers for 15 years, Drew said: “I’m not from a farming background but my passion for the industry has grown by being part of a YFC. It’s true that you don’t have to be a farmer to be a Young Farmer. I want to ensure that all young people, volunteers and supporters – regardless of their background – feel they are welcome to join YFC and be a member of this amazing organisation.

Drew Bailey, a member of Belper Young Farmers Club for 15 years, is elected to chair The National Federation o.f Young Farmers’ Clubs.

“I am excited to be elected as the new chair of NFYFC’s Council and I am looking forward to working with the clubs and county federations to help them share the message that YFC is for Everyone. Working together with YFCs, I want us to be an organisation where everyone feels like they can belong, which in turn should also encourage more inclusivity in our rural communities and the agricultural industry.”