Man whose family run Peak District business is elected chairman of The National Federation of Young Farmers Clubs

Derbyshire man Drew Bailey has been elected to lead a national rural youth organisation that has 23,000 members.
By Gay Bolton
Published 7th Mar 2024, 12:44 GMT
Drew, 32, is the new chair of The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs and has stepped up from the role of vice-chair which he had held for two years.

He provides freelance farm services in Derbyshire and manages a farming enterprise breeding sheep and a suckler herd of native breeds. Drew also supports the family business Hartington Pawz – a shop selling dog supplies in the Peak District village of Hartington.

A member of Belper Young Farmers for 15 years, Drew said: “I’m not from a farming background but my passion for the industry has grown by being part of a YFC. It’s true that you don’t have to be a farmer to be a Young Farmer. I want to ensure that all young people, volunteers and supporters – regardless of their background – feel they are welcome to join YFC and be a member of this amazing organisation.

Drew Bailey, a member of Belper Young Farmers Club for 15 years, is elected to chair The National Federation o.f Young Farmers’ Clubs.Drew Bailey, a member of Belper Young Farmers Club for 15 years, is elected to chair The National Federation o.f Young Farmers’ Clubs.
“I am excited to be elected as the new chair of NFYFC’s Council and I am looking forward to working with the clubs and county federations to help them share the message that YFC is for Everyone. Working together with YFCs, I want us to be an organisation where everyone feels like they can belong, which in turn should also encourage more inclusivity in our rural communities and the agricultural industry.”

Drew formerly chaired the East Midlands Area of Young Farmers’ Clubs and the Derbyshire County Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs.

