Man was arrested after assault at Derbyshire election count

By Eddie Bisknell
Published 8th May 2025, 14:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man was arrested after an assault at a Derbyshire election count.

Police were called to the altercation at the Derbyshire Dales count at Wirksworth Leisure Centre while votes were still being counted last Friday, May 2.

The alleged incident is said to have led to a commotion and intervention from Derbyshire Dales District Council chief executive, Paul Wilson.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We received a call just before 1.30pm on Friday, May 2, to report an altercation at Wirksworth Leisure Centre in Hannage Way.

The Derbyshire Dales count in Wirksworth Leisure Centre for the Derbyshire County Council elections. Image from Derbyshire Dales District Council.The Derbyshire Dales count in Wirksworth Leisure Centre for the Derbyshire County Council elections. Image from Derbyshire Dales District Council.
The Derbyshire Dales count in Wirksworth Leisure Centre for the Derbyshire County Council elections. Image from Derbyshire Dales District Council.

“Officers attended and a man, in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Reform UK won 42 seats on Derbyshire County Council in this year’s local elections, taking control of the authority, from a starting position of not having any county councillors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This included two Derbyshire Dales divisions – Dovedale & Ashbourne North and Wirksworth.

Meanwhile, the former authority leaders, the Conservatives, won three Dales divisions: Ashbourne South, Bakewell and Derwent Valley, with the Liberal Democrats winning the final Dales seat of Matlock.

The new makeup of the county council is as follows: Reform UK, 42 councillors; Conservatives, 12; Labour, three; Liberal Democrats, three; Green Party, two; independents, two.

Related topics:Derbyshire DalesDerbyshirePoliceDerbyshire Dales District CouncilDerbyshire County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice