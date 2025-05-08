Man was arrested after assault at Derbyshire election count

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man was arrested after an assault at a Derbyshire election count.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police were called to the altercation at the Derbyshire Dales count at Wirksworth Leisure Centre while votes were still being counted last Friday, May 2.

The alleged incident is said to have led to a commotion and intervention from Derbyshire Dales District Council chief executive, Paul Wilson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We received a call just before 1.30pm on Friday, May 2, to report an altercation at Wirksworth Leisure Centre in Hannage Way.

The Derbyshire Dales count in Wirksworth Leisure Centre for the Derbyshire County Council elections. Image from Derbyshire Dales District Council.

“Officers attended and a man, in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of assault.

“He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”

Reform UK won 42 seats on Derbyshire County Council in this year’s local elections, taking control of the authority, from a starting position of not having any county councillors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included two Derbyshire Dales divisions – Dovedale & Ashbourne North and Wirksworth.

Meanwhile, the former authority leaders, the Conservatives, won three Dales divisions: Ashbourne South, Bakewell and Derwent Valley, with the Liberal Democrats winning the final Dales seat of Matlock.

The new makeup of the county council is as follows: Reform UK, 42 councillors; Conservatives, 12; Labour, three; Liberal Democrats, three; Green Party, two; independents, two.