Man was arrested after assault at Derbyshire election count
Police were called to the altercation at the Derbyshire Dales count at Wirksworth Leisure Centre while votes were still being counted last Friday, May 2.
The alleged incident is said to have led to a commotion and intervention from Derbyshire Dales District Council chief executive, Paul Wilson.
A Derbyshire police spokesperson said: “We received a call just before 1.30pm on Friday, May 2, to report an altercation at Wirksworth Leisure Centre in Hannage Way.
“Officers attended and a man, in his 60s, was arrested on suspicion of assault.
“He has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries.”
Reform UK won 42 seats on Derbyshire County Council in this year’s local elections, taking control of the authority, from a starting position of not having any county councillors.
This included two Derbyshire Dales divisions – Dovedale & Ashbourne North and Wirksworth.
Meanwhile, the former authority leaders, the Conservatives, won three Dales divisions: Ashbourne South, Bakewell and Derwent Valley, with the Liberal Democrats winning the final Dales seat of Matlock.
The new makeup of the county council is as follows: Reform UK, 42 councillors; Conservatives, 12; Labour, three; Liberal Democrats, three; Green Party, two; independents, two.
