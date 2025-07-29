Man trapped in Peak District cave rescued after eight hours
Derbyshire Cave Rescue Organisation (DCRO) were called to reports of a caver trapped in Streaks Pot, Stoney Middleton just after 3pm on Saturday, July 26.
21 DCRO volunteers were involved in the rescue and the casualty was quickly located with the other member of their party uninjured but unable to progress past a tight point within the cave.
Team members worked to widen some sections of the cave to free the stuck caver while his companion was escorted out.
The rescue took nearly eight hours with the stuck caver safely returned to the surface shortly before 11pm.
DCRO is a charity run entirely by volunteers on call 24/7 365 days a year. Anyone who would like to support their work or make a donation is asked to visit the DCRO website.
