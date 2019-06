Firefighters rescued a man who fell around 20ft down an embankment in Cromford

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 1.25pm on Monday.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "Crews from Matlock and Alfreton assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service with the rescue of one male who had fallen approximately 20ft down an embankment."