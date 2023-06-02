Derbyshire Police were called to a report of a burglary at Vibe nightclub in Holywell Street, Chesterfield, just after 5.35am on Friday, May 26. A man, who was seen in the area at the time of the incident, suffered serious injuries after falling onto the A61 and was taken to the hospital.

Today, a spokesperson for the Derbyshire Police has confirmed the man still remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Following the incident last Friday, the force has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct – in line with the national procedure when an incident of this nature occurs. On Wednesday, May 31, the Office for Police Conduct confirmed it received the report by Derbyshire Constabulary and is now looking into the incident.

