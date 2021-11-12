Man missing from Essex home thought to be in Derbyshire
A man who is missing from his home in Essex is thought to be in Derbyshire.
Trevor Keeling, who is originally from the Derby area, was reported missing just after 4pm on Thursday.
The 42-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of medium build.
He has short grey hair and usually wears glasses and several silver bracelets on both wrists.
He speaks with a Derby accent.
It is understood he may have links to the Langley Mill, Swadlincote and Nottingham areas.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police, quoting reference 733 of November 11.
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.