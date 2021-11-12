Man missing from Essex home thought to be in Derbyshire

Trevor Keeling, who is originally from the Derby area, was reported missing just after 4pm on Thursday.

The 42-year-old is described as white, around 5ft 8in tall and of medium build.

He has short grey hair and usually wears glasses and several silver bracelets on both wrists.

Trevor Keeling.

He speaks with a Derby accent.

It is understood he may have links to the Langley Mill, Swadlincote and Nottingham areas.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact police, quoting reference 733 of November 11.

