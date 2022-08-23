Man missing from Chesterfield found ‘safe and well’ after police appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire Constabulary had launched an appeal to Kieran McLaughlin, 35, who was missing from the Brimington area.

He was last seen in Chapel Street at around 11.15am on Friday, August 12.

He has now been found ‘safe and well’, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said on Tuesday afternoon (August 23).

Kieran has now been found 'safe and well'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They added: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find him.”