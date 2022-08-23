News you can trust since 1855
Man missing from Chesterfield found ‘safe and well’ after police appeal

A Chesterfield man who had not been seen since August 12 has now been found safe and well.

By Alana Roberts
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:58 pm
Derbyshire Constabulary had launched an appeal to Kieran McLaughlin, 35, who was missing from the Brimington area.

He was last seen in Chapel Street at around 11.15am on Friday, August 12.

He has now been found ‘safe and well’, a spokesperson for Derbyshire police said on Tuesday afternoon (August 23).

They added: “Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal to find him.”

