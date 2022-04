Matthew Livings has now been found 'safe and well'

Police launched an appeal to find Matthew Livings who disappeared after last being seen in the Holmebrook area at around 11am on Saturday.

Derbyshire Constabulary issued an update on Sunday afternoon to say the 38-year-old had been found and to thank everyone who helped share the appeal.

The force said: “Thank you to everyone that shared our appeal to find Matthew Livings from #Chesterfield.