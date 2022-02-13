Man jailed for drink driving after ramming police car on New Year’s Eve in Derbyshire

Reuben Branford was seen running a red light and driving dangerously in Elton Road, Allenton by an officer at 11.25pm on December 31. He failed to stop, and the officer notified nearby officers over the radio.

Another officer then saw Branford’s Landrover Discovery in Osmaston Road and began to follow it in a police BMW.

The Discovery turned into Abingdon Street and as a second patrol car approached in the opposite direction, Branford reversed into the police BMW, which had been pursuing him, at speed.

Reuben Branford has been jailed

The 26-year-old, of Hawthorn Street, Allenton, then tried to make a run for it but was quickly stopped by officers and arrested.

In custody he was breathalysed and blew a reading of 40 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millimetres of breath, the legal limit is 35 micrograms.

He was subsequently charged and remanded into prison custody.

On February 9, Branford, who admitted driving under the influence and driving dangerously, was sentenced to a year’s imprisonment. He was also banned from driving for 18 months.

Detective Constable Thomas Barry, said: “Branford made the choice to get behind the wheel after drinking alcohol and was driving dangerously down residential streets when officers attempted to stop him.

“He showed complete disregard for the safety of others and deliberately reversed into a police car, in a bid to get away from officers.