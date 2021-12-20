Man jailed for burgling Chesterfield community hub

A man has been jailed for burgling a community hub in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 20th December 2021, 4:53 pm

In April, offenders broke into Monkey Park on Chester Street, Brampton.

They caused hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage and stole several valuable items including laptops and a large TV, according to officers.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team has now said: “Darren Richardson, of Holme Hall, was arrested and later charged with this offence.

Monkey Park community hub in Chesterfield.

“He has now been sentenced at Derby Crown Court to 16 months’ imprisonment.

“This is a good result which sends a strong message to those people who think it’s OK to burgle properties, particularly given the community aspect of the premises that they targeted on this occasion.”