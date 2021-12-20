Man jailed for burgling Chesterfield community hub

In April, offenders broke into Monkey Park on Chester Street, Brampton.

They caused hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage and stole several valuable items including laptops and a large TV, according to officers.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Safer Neighbourhood Team has now said: “Darren Richardson, of Holme Hall, was arrested and later charged with this offence.

Monkey Park community hub in Chesterfield.

“He has now been sentenced at Derby Crown Court to 16 months’ imprisonment.