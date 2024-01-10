A man in his seventies has been killed in a road accident involving a gritting lorry in Bolsover.

Officers from Derbyshire police were called to a report that a Peugeot Partner van had collided with a gritting lorry in Rotherham Road, Bolsover, at 3.50 pm on Saturday, January 6.

The driver of the van, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.