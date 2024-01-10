Man in his 70s dies after collision involving gritting lorry and Peugeot van in Derbyshire town
Officers from Derbyshire police were called to a report that a Peugeot Partner van had collided with a gritting lorry in Rotherham Road, Bolsover, at 3.50 pm on Saturday, January 6.
The driver of the van, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “His family have been made aware and our thoughts are with them at this time.”
Police confirmed that enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the incident.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the driver of the van involved in the accident on Saturday and we’d like to send them our condolences. It is not appropriate for us to make any further comment as a police investigation is underway into the circumstances of the incident.”