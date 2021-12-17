Man in his 20s found dead after police close stretch of M1 near Meadowhall

A man was found dead last night after police closed a stretch of the M1 close to Meadowhall.

By Alastair Ulke
Friday, 17th December 2021, 12:54 pm

The motorway was closed for several hours last night (December 16) shortly after 9.30pm while police dealt with an unspecified incident.

Officers were called at around 9.20pm over concerns for the safety of a man at junction 34 of the M1.

Officers attended the scene and sadly a man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The M1 was closed between J34 and 35 for several hour last night after police found the body of a man in his 20s. (pic: www.motorwaycameras.co.uk)

His death is not being treated as suspicious.

