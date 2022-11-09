Man in critical condition after incident at building site near Chesterfield

Emergency crews were called to Mansfield Road at Hasland just after 1.45pm on Tuesday, November 8 following reports a man had been injured at a building site.

Mansfield Road was closed at the junction of Gorse Valley Road between around 2.15pm and 3pm at the request of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The man was taken to hospital and is currently in a critical condition.

Enquiries are being carried out and the Health and Safety Executive has been informed.