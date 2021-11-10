Man discharged from hospital after Bolsover street fight
A man who suffered serious injuries after a street fight in Bolsover has been released from hospital, police say.
Wednesday, 10th November 2021, 8:26 am
Officers attended Station Road after receiving reports of a fight shortly after 8.15pm on Saturday.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said on Monday: “Officers found a 36-year-old man with injuries.
“He was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, which have been described as serious.
“A 37-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of GBH and has been bailed pending further enquiries.”
The spokesperson said on Tuesday: “The victim has now been discharged from hospital.”
Anyone with information about the incident should contact police, quoting reference number 21*647811.”