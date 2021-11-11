Man dies in Chesterfield house fire

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal house fire in Chesterfield.

Firefighters from Chesterfield, Staveley and Clay Cross were alerted to the blaze on Sanforth Street in the Newbold area at around 5am on Wednesday.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival at the scene firefighters were met by a well-developed fire on the ground floor of the property.

“Firefighters rescued one female occupant who was handed into the care of paramedics and taken to hospital for precautionary checks, but tragically one male casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service remain with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“A joint police and fire investigation has concluded that the most probably cause of the fire was accidental electrical.”

Firefighters are in the area providing fire safety advice and reassurance to the local community.