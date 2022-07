Officers say the man, who was in his 60s, went into the Erewash Canal, near Ilkeston Road, Sandiacre, at around 5pm on Monday.

The force said he was pulled from the water by emergency services but died a short time later.

A file is being prepared for the coroner