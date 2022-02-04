Man charged with drugs offences in Derbyshire
A man has been charged with drugs offences in Derbyshire.
Police attended an address in Blackburn Place, Ilkeston, on January 17 and arrested a man.
Grady Mabika-Blessing was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.
The 22-year-old, of Westleigh Road, Nottingham, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 19.
He was remanded to prison and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 16.