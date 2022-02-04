Man charged with drugs offences in Derbyshire

A man has been charged with drugs offences in Derbyshire.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 4th February 2022, 3:36 pm

Police attended an address in Blackburn Place, Ilkeston, on January 17 and arrested a man.

Grady Mabika-Blessing was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

The 22-year-old, of Westleigh Road, Nottingham, appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on January 19.

Derbyshire police have charged a man with drugs offences.

He was remanded to prison and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on February 16.