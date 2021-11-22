Man charged with drugs offences after being stopped in Derbyshire town

A man has been charged with drugs offences after being stopped in a Derbyshire town.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 5:30 pm

A 23-year-old man and an 18-year-old man were arrested on John Street, Ilkeston, at around 12.30pm on November 11.

Suspected heroin and crack cocaine were recovered.

The 23-year-old man, who is from the Nottingham area, was questioned and later charged with one count of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug, and two counts of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Police are cracking down on drugs in Derbyshire.

He appeared before magistrates in Derby on November 13 and the case was passed to Nottingham Crown Court for a hearing which is expected to take place in December.

The 18-year-old, also from the Nottingham area, has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Sergeant Matt Edwards, of Derbyshire Constabulary, said: “We are committed to tackling drug-related crime and proactive patrols are regularly carried out as they play an important role in keeping our area safe.”

