Man charged with causing Chesterfield dad’s death by dangerous driving
A Chesterfield man has been charged with causing a dad's death by dangerous driving.
Tuesday, 4th January 2022, 12:41 pm
Jon-Paul Prigent, 47, of Laburnum Street, Hollingwood, died following an incident on Station Lane, Old Whittington, on the afternoon of July 28, 2020.
On Tuesday, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson informed the Derbyshire Times that John Banks, 40, of Crow Lane, Chesterfield, has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the incident.
The accused is due to appear at Chesterfield magistrates’ court on Monday.