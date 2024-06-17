Man charged with assault after incident outside Lidl store in Chesterfield
Callum Palfreyman, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault, using threatening or abusive words with intent to cause fear or provoke violence, and two unrelated counts of theft from a shop.
The 28-year-old was arrested on June 6, following an incident on Chatsworth Road in the evening of June 4 when a man was allegedly assaulted.
He was remanded into police custody and appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court where he admitted using threatening or abusive words and shop theft.
He was released on court bail, by a magistrate, and ordered to attend a further hearing at Derby Crown Court on October 11.
