A man has been charged after a chemical spill in Chesterfield.

The incident took place at 4.30 pm on Monday, May 20 on Chatsworth Road.

Several properties were evacuated and residents were advised to close their doors and windows while drivers were urged to follow diversions.

A preliminary investigation was carried out and it is believed that the substance contained hydrochloric acid.

Shortly after the incident, two men in their 30s were arrested on suspicion of using a noxious substance to cause damage.

Today (June 4), Derbyshire police confirmed that Giedrius Rasiukevicius, 32, of Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield, has been charged with theft by finding in relation to this case.