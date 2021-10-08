Man believed to have been injured in Derbyshire collision
Police are appealing for witnesses after a collision involving a car and a motorbike in Derbyshire.
The incident occurred on the junction of Waterswallows Road and Fairfield Road in Buxton at around 8.30am on September 21.
It involved a grey C-HR Toyota and a gold Yamaha motorbike.
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to speak to the motorbike rider as it is believed he sustained an injury during the collision.
“The biker is seen to ride off in the direction of Waterswallows Road, Buxton.
“If you were in the area at the time and have any information, particularly dash cam footage, please contact us using any of the below methods and include reference 21*551822.”
Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary
Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact
Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs
Phone – call 101
You can also anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.