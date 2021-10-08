Man believed to have been injured in Derbyshire collision

The incident occurred on the junction of Waterswallows Road and Fairfield Road in Buxton at around 8.30am on September 21.

It involved a grey C-HR Toyota and a gold Yamaha motorbike.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers are keen to speak to the motorbike rider as it is believed he sustained an injury during the collision.

Derbyshire police are appealing for witnesses after a crash.

“The biker is seen to ride off in the direction of Waterswallows Road, Buxton.

“If you were in the area at the time and have any information, particularly dash cam footage, please contact us using any of the below methods and include reference 21*551822.”

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs

Phone – call 101