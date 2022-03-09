Man arrested after ‘harassing messages’ sent to girl in Chesterfield area
A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of harassment and sending an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message to a girl aged under-18 in the Chesterfield area.
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 12:05 pm
A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said on Wednesday: “The force received a report that a girl under the age of 18 had allegedly been sent harassing messages by a man in his 40s in the Chesterfield area.
“The man was arrested on suspicion of harassment and sending an offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing message.
“He has been released on police bail while enquiries continue into the incident.”