Man and woman suffer serious injuries after crash in Chesterfield area

At around 5.40am, police received reports of a collision on the junction of the A632 Matlock Road, Birkin Lane and Alicehead Road, near Kelstedge.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Two cars were involved, and the drivers of both vehicles, one woman and one man, have been taken to hospital by ambulance suffering serious injuries.

“The road is currently still closed while officers deal with the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A collision has happened on a road in the Chesterfield area.

“We would advise motorists to avoid the area and find alternative routes.”

Shortly before 7.30am, a spokesperson for Stagecoach Yorkshire said: “Due to a serious road traffic collision on the A632 near Spitewinter, our X17 services are experiencing disruption and are currently unable to serve Kelstedge and Matlock.”